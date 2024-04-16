INEO Expands Reach with Strategic Canadian Partnership

INEO Tech Corp. (TSE:INEO) has released an update.

INEO Tech Corp. has announced a strategic partnership with Eat It Up Media to enhance its Retail Media network’s presence in the Canadian market. The collaboration aims to leverage INEO’s patented in-store technology to boost advertiser engagement and reach consumers effectively. With Eat It Up Media’s expertise, INEO anticipates increased growth and innovative advertising campaigns.

