Industrial Minerals Ltd: Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited successfully held a General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed on a poll. Key decisions included the ratification of prior placement shares, issuance of new options, and approval for director participation in the placement. Shareholders showed strong support with high percentages of votes in favor for each resolution.

