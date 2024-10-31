Industrial Minerals Ltd Advances High-Purity Quartz Projects

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Ltd has raised $2.3 million to advance its high-purity quartz projects, with a focus on drilling and testwork at the Pippingarra and Mukinbudin sites. Exceptional processing results from North Carolina State University confirm the potential of their quartz processing methods. The company is making significant strides in becoming a key supplier of high-purity quartz materials.

