Industrial Minerals Limited Launches Speculative Options Offer

Industrial Minerals Limited (AU:IND) has released an update.

Industrial Minerals Limited is offering a series of new options to its Placement Participants, Directors, and a broker, as part of its latest prospectus. The company emphasizes that these options are highly speculative and advises potential investors to seek professional advice. Investors should carefully consider the risks before participating in this offer.

