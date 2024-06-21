Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 39,195 of its ordinary shares, with transactions conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Following the share buyback, the total number of voting shares in Indivior has reduced to 134,125,403. The company’s share repurchase was executed on recognized stock exchanges, in line with market regulations.

