Indivior Announces Investor Event Participation

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced its participation in two key investor events, the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, and the Jefferies Healthcare C-Suite ‘Back to School’ Fireside Chat Series, which is a virtual event. CEO Mark Crossley and CFO Ryan Preblick will host meetings and fireside chats, with webcasts available for public viewing. Indivior, a global pharmaceutical firm, focuses on developing treatments for substance use disorders and serious mental illnesses.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.