Indivior Advances Share Repurchase, Reduces Outstanding Shares

Indivior PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 623,037 of its ordinary shares as part of its $100m Share Repurchase Program, reducing the number of outstanding shares with voting rights to 130,402,802. This move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital, with the repurchased shares acquired through transactions on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange.

