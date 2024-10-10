Indivior Adjusts FY 2024 Guidance Amid Competitive Pressure

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced lower than anticipated preliminary Q3 2024 financial results and revised its FY 2024 guidance downward due to competitive pressures, timing of funding in Criminal Justice System accounts, and decreased trade stocking. Despite these challenges, the company remains confident in the long-term prospects of SUBLOCADE, its opioid use disorder treatment, maintaining its peak net revenue forecast of over $1.5 billion. Additionally, Indivior is actively seeking efficiencies and evaluating actions to fuel growth and support margins for SUBLOCADE.

