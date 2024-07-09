Indivior Adjusts 2024 Outlook, Settles Litigation

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced adjustments to its Q2 and FY 2024 financial outlook due to market dynamics and the initial adoption of its product OPVEE, maintaining confidence in achieving its revenue goals despite discontinuing PERSERIS. The company settled a lawsuit for $85 million and expects a 25% growth in SUBLOCADE net revenue amid ongoing Medicaid disenrollments and COVID-19 related challenges. The Group will cease sales and marketing for PERSERIS, resulting in an anticipated reduction of about 130 employees, while projecting annual savings of $50 million.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.