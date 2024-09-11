Inditex Reports Robust Growth in H1 2024 Sales and Profits

Inditex (ES:ITX) has released an update.

Inditex reported a strong first half in 2024, with a 7.2% sales increase to €18.065 billion, and a 10.1% net profit rise to €2.768 billion, indicating robust in-store and online growth across all regions and formats. The company’s operational efficiency and gross margin also improved, with the latter rising by 7.5% to €10.541 billion. Inditex’s integrated business model and well-received Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter campaigns demonstrate continued profitable growth and customer satisfaction.

