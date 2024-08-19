Indiana Resources Shares Surge Post-Trading Halt

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has released an updated top 20 shareholder list following significant trading activity, with 109.2 million shares or 17.2% of the company’s issued capital changing hands since the recent trading halt. The company, with a market cap of A$58 million and shares priced at A$0.092, aims to keep shareholders informed about shifts in major ownership. Notable movements include changes in positions among the top shareholders, reflecting the dynamic nature of the stock’s ownership.

