Indiana Resources Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has disclosed adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations in their Corporate Governance Statement for FY ending June 2024, with minor deviations justified by the company’s current structure and scale. The company has affirmed compliance with board charter, director appointment checks, written agreements for directors and executives, and Company Secretary accountability, while partially complying with diversity policy objectives. All relevant governance documents are accessible on Indiana Resources’ website.

For further insights into AU:IDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.