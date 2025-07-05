India Cements Clarifies Position on CCI Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

India Cements Ltd. ( (IN:INDIACEM) ) just unveiled an update.

India Cements Limited has addressed recent media reports concerning its involvement in ongoing proceedings with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The company clarified that it has not yet received the full investigation report and is evaluating its legal options. Currently, there are no findings or financial penalties against India Cements, indicating no immediate impact on its operations or financial standing.

More about India Cements Ltd.

India Cements Limited, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Limited, operates in the cement industry, providing essential construction materials. The company is headquartered in Chennai, India, and is engaged in cement manufacturing and distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 41,387

Current Market Cap: 106.3B INR

See more data about INDIACEM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue