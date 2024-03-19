Independence Gold Launches Major Drilling Effort

Independence Gold (TSE:IGO) has released an update.

Independence Gold Corp. has initiated a significant spring drilling program at their fully owned 3Ts Project in central British Columbia, aiming to explore promising sections and expand known mineral resources with a $1.9 million budget. The project, which flaunts a dozen mineralized veins in a notable vein district, will undergo a 4,200-meter drilling operation focusing on depth potential. With a comprehensive portfolio from grassroots to advanced-stage projects, Independence Gold Corp. continues to drive shareholder value and explore potential new acquisitions.

