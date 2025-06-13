Indel B Acquires Full Control of Indel Webasto Marine to Boost Leisure and North American Markets

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Indel B S.p.A. ( (IT:INDB) ) has provided an update.

Indel B S.p.A. has acquired the remaining 50% of Indel Webasto Marine Srl for 23.41 million euros, gaining full control of the company. This strategic acquisition is aimed at strengthening Indel B’s presence in the Leisure segment and enhancing its market penetration in North America, particularly through its subsidiary Indel Webasto Marine USA. The acquisition aligns with Indel B’s growth strategy, allowing for greater managerial autonomy and potential expansion in the sector, despite global economic uncertainties and protectionist policies.

More about Indel B S.p.A.

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana, leading a group active in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning systems for the Automotive, Hospitality, and Leisure time sectors, including boating and recreational vehicles. The company is also involved in the mobile air conditioning sector, with a focus on commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machines, and the Cooling Appliances sector, which includes wine cellars and small refrigerators for milk preservation.

Average Trading Volume: 2,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €111.1M

