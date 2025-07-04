Ind-Swift Laboratories Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. ( (IN:INDSWFTLAB) ) is now available.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. has submitted a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This certificate confirms that the company’s equity share certificates have been listed on stock exchanges, verified, mutilated, and canceled, with the depository’s name updated as the registered owner, ensuring compliance and transparency in their operations.

More about Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 40,600

Current Market Cap: 6.78B INR

For an in-depth examination of INDSWFTLAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue