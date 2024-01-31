Income Opportunity Realty Shareholders Approve Charter Amendment

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (IOR) has released an update.

At the Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Annual Meeting on December 13, 2023, stockholders approved an amendment to Article TENTH, Subpart C of the company’s Articles of Incorporation. Following this, on December 28, 2023, the Certificate of Amendment was officially filed with the Secretary of State of Nevada.

