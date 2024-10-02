Income & Growth VCT Issues New Equity Shares

Income & Growth VCT plc Class S (GB:IGV) has released an update.

Income & Growth VCT plc has announced the issuance of 39,623,337 new Ordinary Shares at prices between 71.13 to 75.48 pence each, following their recent subscription offer to raise funds. The shares are set to begin trading around October 7, 2024, increasing the total issued share capital to 305,760,113 Ordinary Shares, with equal voting rights. This move does not include any shares held in Treasury and is a significant event for shareholders and potential investors.

