Income Financial Trust Renews Equity Program for Market Flexibility

The latest update is out from Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units ( ($TSE:INC.UN) ).

Income Financial Trust has renewed its at-the-market equity program, allowing it to issue trust units to the public through the Toronto Stock Exchange or other Canadian marketplaces until October 2027. The program, with a maximum gross proceeds of $20 million, will enable the Trust to distribute units at prevailing market prices, with proceeds intended to align with the Trust’s investment objectives and strategies.

More about Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units

Income Financial Trust invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies, including prominent Canadian and U.S. banks, life insurance, and investment firms.

YTD Price Performance: 14.83%

Average Trading Volume: 3,036

