Income Asset Management Group Limited Announces Share Entitlement Offer

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Income Asset Management Group Limited is launching a fully underwritten entitlement offer, providing existing shareholders the opportunity to purchase new shares at A$0.03 each. This 1.51 for 1 renounceable pro-rata offer aims to bolster the company’s financial standing, with a closing date set for November 1, 2024. Investors are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives and seek professional advice before participating.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.