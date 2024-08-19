Incitec Pivot Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has actively engaged in a share buy-back program, repurchasing a total of 26,833,715 shares, with 323,355 of those bought back on the previous day. The buy-back, involving ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX code IPL, reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital. This announcement, dated August 19, 2024, is an update to the market on the progress of the buy-back initiative.

For further insights into AU:IPL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.