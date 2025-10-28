Inchcape’s CCO Executes Strategic Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Inchcape plc announced a transaction involving its Chief Commercial Officer, Romeo Lacerda, who exercised awards under the 2022 Inchcape Co-Investment Plan. The transaction involved the exercise of ordinary shares and a partial sale to cover taxes and fees, reflecting strategic financial management by the company’s leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £849.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust capital management and profitability improvements are significant strengths. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The absence of recent earnings call data and corporate events means these factors did not influence the score.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive industry, focusing on distribution and retail of vehicles. The company provides a range of automotive services and solutions, catering to various market segments globally.

Average Trading Volume: 797,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.8B

