Inchcape PLC Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) has shared an announcement.

Inchcape PLC has announced the purchase of 61,333 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 732.00p to 742.00p and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 364,647,601. Since the start of the buyback programme in March 2025, the company has repurchased 29,247,418 shares at a total cost of £199,425,290.59, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

Inchcape’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical analysis presents mixed signals, the company’s solid financial health and undervaluation relative to earnings provide a compelling investment case. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Inchcape

Average Trading Volume: 787,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.67B

