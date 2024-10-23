Inchcape Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Programme

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC has repurchased 183,302 of its ordinary shares, each valued between 761p and 780p, as part of its ongoing buyback programme. Since August 2024, the company has invested over £81 million in buying back more than 10 million shares, aiming to reduce the total share count to 402,874,155. This strategic move signifies Inchcape’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

