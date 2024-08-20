Inchcape Continues Share Buyback Strategy

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 165,784 of its own ordinary shares, as part of its share buyback program initiated earlier this month. The buyback, executed via Jefferies International Limited, involved shares bought at prices ranging between 821.50p and 831.50p, with the total number of shares in issue now standing at 410,758,070. Overall, since the start of the program, Inchcape has acquired 2,249,062 shares for a total cost of £18,384,521.50.

For further insights into GB:INCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.