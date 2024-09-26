Inchcape Announces Share Buyback Progress

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape plc has announced the buyback of 185,426 of its shares on September 25, 2024, as part of an ongoing share repurchase program initiated on August 1, 2024. The company, which has spent over £54 million to buy back shares since the start of the program, plans to cancel the recently purchased shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 406,413,805. This move is seen as a bid to return value to shareholders and potentially improve earnings per share.

