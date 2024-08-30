Inchcape Announces Progress in Share Buyback Program

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape plc has announced the acquisition of 153,872 of its own ordinary shares on August 29, 2024, intending to cancel them as part of a share buyback program initiated on August 1, 2024. The company has purchased a total of 3,355,122 shares at a cost of nearly £27.67 million since the beginning of the program. The execution of the buyback was facilitated by Jefferies International Limited across various trading venues, with no intention to retain any of the shares in treasury.

