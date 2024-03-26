Inca One Gold’s Record Sales and New Marketing Drive

Inca One Gold (TSE:INCA) has released an update.

Inca One Gold Corp reported an impressive 161% year-over-year increase in February sales, reaching a record $5.02 million for the month, driven by higher gold production and prices. Despite a seasonal dip in deliveries due to the rainy season, the Company saw a surge in milling and production, with a notable 83% and 41% rise respectively. Additionally, Inca One has initiated a partnership with digital marketing firm TBC to enhance its online presence and market research capabilities.

