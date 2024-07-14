Inca Minerals Strengthens Cash Position

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited reported a net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, despite operational and investment-related outflows. The company’s financial activities, primarily through equity securities, injected significant cash, mitigating expenses in exploration, evaluation, and administration. Overall, the firm’s cash position appears strengthened by financing activities, setting a potentially positive outlook for stakeholders.

