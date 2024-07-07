Inca Minerals Limited Announces New Security Quotation

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.

Inca Minerals Limited has applied for the quotation of 5,797,662 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following shareholder approval for issuing director shares and shares for Peruvian consultants. The issue date for these securities is set for July 8, 2024. This move indicates a potential expansion of Inca Minerals Limited’s financial activities and investment opportunities.

For further insights into AU:ICG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.