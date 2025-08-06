Inari Medical’s Protrieve PROTECTOR Study: A Game-Changer in DVT Treatment?

Inari Medical, Inc. ((NARI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The Protrieve PROTECTOR Study, officially titled ‘PROTECTOR: Evaluating the Safety and Effectiveness of the Protrieve Sheath in Preventing Clinically Significant Intraprocedural Pulmonary Embolism by Providing Embolic Protection in the IVC During Thrombectomy Procedures to Treat DVT,’ aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Protrieve Sheath. This study is significant as it addresses the prevention of pulmonary embolism during thrombectomy procedures, a critical concern in treating deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the Protrieve Sheath, an experimental device designed for embolic protection in the inferior vena cava (IVC) to prevent pulmonary embolism during mechanical thrombectomy procedures. This intervention is crucial for patients at high risk of embolization.

Study Design: This is an interventional, single-arm, multicenter study with no masking involved. The primary purpose is prevention, focusing on the safety and effectiveness of the Protrieve Sheath in a single-group model.

Study Timeline: The study began on March 5, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: The successful outcome of the Protrieve PROTECTOR Study could positively impact Inari Medical, Inc.’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in its innovative solutions for DVT treatment. The study’s focus on a critical medical need positions Inari favorably against competitors in the vascular intervention market.

Closing Sentence: The Protrieve PROTECTOR Study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

