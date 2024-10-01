Inageya Records Gain from Securities Sale

Inageya Co., Ltd. (JP:8182) has released an update.

Inageya Co., Ltd. has announced the sale of a portion of its investment securities, aiming to align with the Corporate Governance Code and to fund growth investments. The company recorded a significant gain of 2,742 million yen from this sale, which will be reflected as extraordinary income in the upcoming consolidated financials for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. Any further impact of this transaction on the company’s financial results is being assessed and will be disclosed in due time.

