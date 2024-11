Inaba Denkisangyo Co., Ltd. (JP:9934) has released an update.

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 13.2% to 179.7 billion yen and a 20.7% jump in operating profit. The company’s earnings per share also saw a notable increase, reflecting strong profitability and positive market conditions.

