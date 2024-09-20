In Construction Holdings Unanimous AGM Decisions

In Construction Holdings Ltd (HK:1500) has released an update.

In Construction Holdings Ltd has announced the unanimous passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024. Shareholders voted in full support of the company’s financial statements, re-appointments of directors and auditors, and issuance and repurchase of shares. The approvals include a mandate for the Board to allot additional company shares and extend the allowance for share repurchases.

