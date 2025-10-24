Imuraya Group Revises Financial Forecast Upward Amid Strong Product Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Imuraya Group Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2209) ) just unveiled an update.

Imuraya Group Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing an increase in net sales and profits compared to previous estimates. This improvement is attributed to strong sales of summer staple products and new offerings in the steamed food category, despite challenges from high raw material prices and logistics costs. The company has managed to secure profits through price adjustments and productivity improvements, though it maintains caution for the full-year forecast due to ongoing market uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2209) stock is a Buy with a Yen2778.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imuraya Group Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2209 Stock Forecast page.

More about Imuraya Group Co., Ltd.

Imuraya Group Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on confectionery and steamed food products. The company is known for its ‘Azuki bar’ series and ‘Ei-Yokan’ products, which are popular for their long shelf lives and are increasingly in demand due to growing interest in disaster preparedness.

Average Trading Volume: 15,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.74B

For an in-depth examination of 2209 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue