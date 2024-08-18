Imperial Pacific Limited Announces Strong 2024 Financials

Imperial Pacific Limited (AU:IPC) has released an update.

Imperial Pacific Limited reports a robust financial performance for the year ended June 2024, with a significant 241% increase in profit from ordinary activities after tax, and an 88% surge in revenue from the previous year. The company’s net worth saw a 36% increase, with net tangible assets per share rising to $1.80 from $1.41. Despite strong results and increased dividends, a controversial decision from Excelsior Capital, partially owned by Imperial, has led to zero dividend payouts and subsequent legal action by London City.

