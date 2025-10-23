Imperial Pacific Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Imperial Pacific Limited ( (AU:IPC) ).

Imperial Pacific Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 119,245 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with an issue date of October 31, 2025. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with its financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IPC) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Imperial Pacific Limited stock, see the AU:IPC Stock Forecast page.

More about Imperial Pacific Limited

Imperial Pacific Limited is a company involved in the financial sector, focusing on securities and investments. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code IPC.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.31M

For a thorough assessment of IPC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue