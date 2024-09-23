Imperial Pacific Director Buys More Shares

Imperial Pacific Limited (AU:IPC) has released an update.

Imperial Pacific Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Mr. Louis J. Joseph, who has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 29,417 ordinary shares at $1.35 each. Following the transaction, Mr. Joseph now owns a total of 138,584 shares. These market purchases reflect a direct change in the director’s interest and are part of standard disclosures to the ASX.

