Imperial Pacific Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Imperial Pacific Limited ( (AU:IPC) ) has provided an announcement.

Imperial Pacific Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities, specifically involving Mr. Peter E J Murray. The change was made through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in an increase in the number of ordinary shares held by Mr. Murray and Capel Court Corporation Pty Ltd. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and could impact shareholder value and market perception.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.31M

