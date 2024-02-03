Imperial Oil Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q1 2024

Imperial Oil (IMO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Imperial Oil Limited announced a quarterly cash dividend of 60 cents per share for the first quarter of 2024, payable on April 1 to shareholders on record as of March 4. The announcement was made via a press release on February 2, 2024.

