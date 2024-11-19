Imperial Brands PLC Sees Earnings Surge Amid Growth

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.
Imperial Brands PLC reported a robust performance for the fiscal year ending September 2024, with a 4.6% increase in net revenue from tobacco and next-generation products. The company’s earnings per share grew significantly by 19.1%, supported by strong cash generation and strategic capital returns, including a £1.25bn buyback and a 4.5% increase in dividends. This solid financial footing is underpinned by market share gains in priority markets and a 26% revenue growth in next-generation products, showcasing Imperial Brands’ effective challenger strategy in the industry.
