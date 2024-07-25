Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback Plan

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 62,453 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2,098.068 as part of its GBP 1.1 billion repurchase program. This transaction, facilitated by Barclays on the London Stock Exchange, will reduce the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 854,156,825. The cancellation of these shares is in line with the company’s strategy to return value to its shareholders.

