Imperial Brands Advances Buyback Plan

Imperial Brands PLC has carried out a share repurchase, buying back 430,000 of its ordinary shares on June 27, 2024, for cancellation as part of a GBP 1.1 billion programme announced previously. The shares were bought through Barclays at prices ranging from GBp 2,011 to GBp 2,048 per share. Post-transaction, the company’s total issued share capital will stand at 856,924,035 ordinary shares, excluding treasury shares.

