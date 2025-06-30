ImpediMed Limited Updates Business Address

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Impedimed Limited ( (AU:IPD) ) is now available.

ImpediMed Limited has announced a change in its registered and principal business address to Suite 31C, 12-18 Tryon Road, Lindfield, NSW, 2070, effective immediately. This change is part of the company’s ongoing operational adjustments and does not affect its contact number, signaling a seamless transition for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IPD) stock is a Buy with a A$0.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Impedimed Limited stock, see the AU:IPD Stock Forecast page.

More about Impedimed Limited

ImpediMed Limited operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and distribution of non-invasive medical devices for the assessment of fluid status and body composition.

YTD Price Performance: -36.54%

Average Trading Volume: 2,144,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$66.91M

Learn more about IPD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue