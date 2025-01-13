Impedimed Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Impedimed Limited ( (AU:IPD) ) has shared an announcement.

Impedimed Limited announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically 2,284,500 options and 4,302,528 performance rights, due to unmet conditions as of December 31, 2024. This cessation might impact stakeholder perceptions and the company’s financial structuring, reflecting potential challenges in meeting set performance or market conditions.

More about Impedimed Limited

Impedimed Limited operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and distribution of non-invasive devices that aid in the measurement and monitoring of fluid status and body composition. The company’s primary products are utilized in healthcare settings to address conditions such as lymphedema and heart failure, catering to a niche market in medical diagnostics.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 33,255

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $65.92M

For an in-depth examination of IPD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.