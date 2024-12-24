Impedimed Director Boosts Shareholding with Fee Conversion

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

Impedimed Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Mr. Andrew Grant, who has acquired an additional 152,468 ordinary shares. This acquisition was made in lieu of 30% of his director fees for the quarter ending 30 September 2024, bringing his total holdings to 2,152,468 shares. The shares were issued at a price of $0.0551 each.

