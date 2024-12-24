ImpediMed Alters Director’s Stock Holdings Strategy

Impedimed Limited (AU:IPD) has released an update.

ImpediMed Limited has announced a change in director Ms. Janelle Delaney’s interests in the company, with an increase of 152,468 ordinary shares acquired indirectly. This adjustment results from the issuance of shares in lieu of 30% of her director fees for the quarter ending September 2024. The transaction reflects a strategic decision to align director compensation with shareholder interests.

