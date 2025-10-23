ImpediMed Adjusts Board Chair Remuneration Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Impedimed Limited ( (AU:IPD) ) has shared an announcement.

ImpediMed Limited announced a correction to its 2025 Remuneration Report, clarifying that the Board Chair’s fee will be paid 85% in cash and 15% in equity, aligning with the payment structure for other Non-executive Directors. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and consistency in its remuneration practices, which may impact stakeholder perceptions and corporate governance standards.

More about Impedimed Limited

ImpediMed Limited operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and providing non-invasive medical devices for the assessment and monitoring of fluid status and body composition. The company primarily serves healthcare providers and patients, aiming to enhance clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,667,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$81.45M

