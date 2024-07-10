Impax Expands with Strategic SKY Harbor Deal

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.

Impax Asset Management has struck a deal to acquire European high yield assets from SKY Harbor Capital Management, aiming to bolster its fixed income portfolio. The acquisition includes SKY Harbor’s European funds and mandates, as well as its regulated entity in Frankfurt, enhancing Impax’s offerings with strategies aligned with sustainable investment principles. Post-acquisition, Impax’s fixed income assets under management will reach approximately £3.1 billion, with a bolstered team of around 20 investment professionals.

For further insights into GB:IPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.