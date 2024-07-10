Impax Asset Management’s Strategic Growth Amidst AUM Dip

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.

Impax Asset Management Group plc, a company dedicated to investments in the sustainable economy sector, reported a 6.8% decline in their assets under management (AUM) to £36.9 billion in Q3. Despite negative net flows, particularly in the wholesale channel, the company maintains a robust pipeline for potential new business. Impax also announced strategic acquisitions to bolster its fixed income capability, with expectations of managing US$4 billion in fixed income assets post-transactions.

